Ex-Rep. Ryan Zinke eyes new House seat in Montana

Corrected 5:11 p.m. | Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke formed a committee Thursday to raise money to run for a House seat in Montana that will be created based on new census data released this week.

Zinke won two terms representing the state’s current at-large district before leaving to join the Trump administration in 2017.

He was the first Montanan to serve in a presidential Cabinet, but he resigned in the face of ethics investigations after serving less than two years. In all, the former secretary came under at least 15 different investigations before leaving in January 2019.

Paperwork filed with the Federal Election Commission indicates that the Helena-based campaign committee, Zinke for Congress, is geared toward fundraising for what will become Montana’s 2nd District. Boundaries for that seat will be drawn later this year, after more detailed census data is released.

Lorna Kuney, who was listed as the committee treasurer and records custodian on the FEC paperwork, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.