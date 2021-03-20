Louisiana Republican Julia Letlow is heading to Congress after winning a special House election Saturday for the seat her late husband won — but never got to fill. She is the 48th widow appointed or elected to succeed her husband in Congress.

Letlow, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, was leading a 12-candidate all-party field in the deep-red 5th District with 62 percent of the vote when The Associated Press called the race at 9:15 p.m Central time. By clearing 50 percent, she was able to avoid an April runoff. Candy Christophe, the only Democrat in the race, was in second place with 29 percent.

Letlow’s husband, Luke, died of complications of COVID-19 in December, weeks after winning a runoff election and days before he was scheduled to be sworn into office.

“This is an incredible moment and it is truly hard to put into words,” Letlow said in a statement. “What was born out of the terrible tragedy of losing my husband, Luke, has become my mission in his honor to carry the torch and serve the good people of Louisiana's 5th District.”

National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Tom Emmer called Letlow “a powerful, conservative voice for the people of Louisiana.”