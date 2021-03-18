Widows describe what it’s like running for Congress

Julia Letlow lost her 17-year-old brother in a car accident during her junior year of college in 2002, a moment that changed everything for her personally and professionally. Then a budding academic, she tried to find answers.

“My first inclination is to look toward the research and the literature and just really dig in,” she said. “There wasn’t much out there on sibling grief.”

She kept digging as she earned her Ph.D. in communications with a dissertation focused on how families cope with unexpected loss. The tragedy that shook her family ultimately shaped her vocation.

“That was really twofold for me. I was able to fulfill a deficit in the literature by publishing about sibling grief, but also it was cathartic,” she said.

Almost 20 years since her brother’s death, Letlow is again diving into her work. In December, her husband died of COVID-19 complications five days before the Louisiana Republican could be sworn in for the start of the new Congress. Losing Rep.-elect Luke J. Letlow was “another catastrophic” turning point in her life, she said.