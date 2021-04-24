Former Democratic Rep. Cedric L. Richmond will get the successor he wanted after voters in Louisiana’s 2nd District elected state Sen. Troy Carter in a special election runoff Saturday.

Carter was leading Karen Carter Peterson, a Democratic colleague in the state Senate, 56 percent to 44 percent when The Associated Press called the race at 9:35 p.m. Central time.

This was the first special election in a deep-blue district in the new Congress and one of a handful of races seen as an early indicator of the future trajectory of the Democratic Party, which controls both chambers of Congress and the White House.

Carter ran as a centrist and consensus builder who was willing to work with Republicans to move legislation. Carter Peterson, who is not related, cast herself as the progressive in the race.

Touted bipartisan bills

Carter, 57, stressed his track record in building relationships and passing bipartisan legislation in the state Senate during a March interview with CQ Roll Call. “In congressional halls, relationships matter,” he said. “Being able to work with people matters.”