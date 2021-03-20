Runoff will pick the Democrat to replace Cedric Richmond in Louisiana’s 2nd District

Two longtime Louisiana state legislators are headed to an April 24 runoff in the special election to replace Democrat Cedric L. Richmond in the deep-blue 2nd District.

Democratic state Sen. Troy Carter was leading an all-party, 15-candidate field Saturday with 36 percent of the vote when The Associated Press declared he had made the runoff. He next faces fellow Democrat Karen Carter Peterson, also a state senator, who finished second with 23 percent, edging out progressive outsider Gary Chamber who took 21 percent.

Under Louisiana law, a candidate must receive more than 50 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff.

In the state’s other special election on Saturday, Republican college administrator Julia Letlow was elected to the 5th District seat her husband won in December but never filled after he died of complications of COVID-19. Letlow was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, who carried the largely rural district by 30 points in November, according to calculations by Daily Kos Elections.

In the 2nd District, which stretches from New Orleans to Baton Rouge, Carter campaigned as better positioned to bring federal resources to a district where 21 percent of residents are below the federal poverty line. He had the coveted endorsement from Richmond, who resigned in January for a post in the White House.