Subtle differences separate Democrats seeking open House seat in Louisiana

As Democratic colleagues in the Republican-led Louisiana Senate, Karen Carter Peterson and Troy Carter frequently found themselves on the same side of issues popular on the left, from raising the minimum wage to opposing limits on legal abortions.

But as they face each other in a Saturday runoff special election for the state’s lone Democratic-leaning district in Congress, they have seized on often subtle policy distinctions and much starker differences in style.

In an election year that has seen Democrats define themselves in terms of how far they veer to the left, Carter Peterson has sought to distinguish herself as the more progressive of the two.

Carter, who is not related, has the endorsement of the Democrat they are trying to replace, Cedric L. Richmond, now a senior adviser to President Joe Biden. Carter has aligned himself with centrists in the party and touted his willingness to build alliances with Republicans.

“Republicans and Democrats have to work together,” he said in a recent debate. “The notion that we can’t is counterproductive.”