At the Races: What if 2020 was a mirage?

By Stephanie Akin, Bridget Bowman and Kate Ackley

Think the 2020 elections will be over when this year ends? Think again! They will keep going until 2021 (looking at you, Georgia).

Here’s where things stand on Day Three: With ballots still being counted, five states are still in play in the presidential race. The Trump campaign is suing over ballot counts in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Nevada.

More than 35 congressional races have yet to be called. Democrats are still on track to win the House majority, but seven incumbents have lost, and more Democrats than Republicans are trailing in the outstanding races. And, as results in Georgia are still being tallied, it looks like the Senate majority could be decided in not one but two runoff elections there in January.