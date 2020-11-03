In an election year full of uncertainty, more than 30 House candidates face the closest thing American politics has to a sure thing: After their primaries were settled, there hasn’t been much doubt how their elections would go because of the strong partisan leanings of their districts.

As a result, a Black Lives Matter activist, a QAnon believer, a former presidential physician and two openly gay Black men are expected to join the freshman class of the 117th Congress. They are among 10 Democrats and 21 Republicans whose races have been all but preordained by the primary.

The group includes a few familiar faces: Cori Bush, who was featured in the 2019 documentary “Knock Down The House” along with New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is expected to win in Missouri’s 1st District. In a primary in August, she beat Rep. William Lacy Clay, a fellow Democrat who took over the seat from his father in 2001.

It also includes Ronny Jackson, who served as physician to the president from 2013 to 2018, leaving that job only after a failed stint as the nominee to serve as Secretary of Veterans Affairs. Jackson, a Republican, will likely replace retiring Texas Rep. Mac Thornberry, a Republican who has served in the district since 1995 and who rose through the ranks of the House Armed Services Committee to be its chairman and then ranking member.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican who ran to replace Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ga., drew attention for comments promoting QAnon, a right-wing conspiracy. Her Democratic opponent, Kevin Van Ausdal, dropped out of the race after 31 days.