House Agriculture Chairman Collin C. Peterson, a Blue Dog Democrat from Minnesota with a reputation as a pragmatic conservative in an increasingly Republican district, has lost his bid for a 16th term.

Peterson’s defeat means a scramble to take the gavel on the Agriculture Committee and the departure of a rural lawmaker who had the ear of Speaker Nancy Pelosi on farm issues despite broader political differences. Peterson’s loss also means Republicans have a seat that Democrats may be hard-pressed to reclaim.

Voters instead chose former Minnesota Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach, a GOP challenger endorsed by President Donald Trump who has deep ties to the anti-abortion movement. The AP called the race at 1:36 am EST.

Earl Pomeroy, a former North Dakota congressman in the Blue Dog Coalition, said Peterson stood out because he had managed for nearly 30 years to hold a seat despite being targeted by Republicans.

“I was kind of a light Blue Dog. He’s a Blue Dog, a dark Blue Dog, meaning more conservative,” said Pomeroy, who lost his House seat in 2010 after 18 years in Congress. “He’s always been right-to-life, and he’s always been very strong on gun rights. He fit himself well with the conservative social bent of the district.”