9 facts about new members of the 117th Congress

Though states are still counting votes, the incoming freshmen are already bringing diverse experience and backgrounds to the upcoming Congress, which takes office in January. Here are a few noteworthy facts as the 117th Congress takes shape.

1. Republican and soon-to-be junior senator from Kansas Roger Marshall joins Bob Dole, Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran as the fourth holder of the state’s so-called Big First congressional district elected to the Senate in the last 52 years.

2. Democrat Marilyn Strickland is the first Korean American woman elected to Congress, with her victory in Washington’s 10th District. With Democrat Andy Kim reelected in New Jersey’s 3rd District, this will be the first Congress with more than one Korean American representative.

3. Republican Bill Hagerty follows the late Howard H. Baker as the second person to serve as both the U.S. ambassador to Japan and senator from Tennessee.

4. Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly is the first person elected to the Senate who has been to space since Florida Democrat Bill Nelson, who won three terms before losing in 2018. Kelly, with his six-minutes-younger brother and fellow astronaut, Scott, also increases the Senate Democrats’ number of members born with twin siblings, joining Brian Schatz of Hawaii and Patty Murray of Washington.