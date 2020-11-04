Nearly two dozen of the 120 ballot measures before voters Tuesday had implications for health care, with tobacco, cannabis, and abortion among the key issues.

All five states with cannabis on the ballot voted in favor of the initiatives, while other measures faced mixed results. Colorado voters rejected an anti-abortion initiative, while Louisiana voters approved language clarifying that the state constitution does not protect abortion rights.

Earlier this year, two states voted in favor of expanding Medicaid eligibility in separate initiatives. Missouri passed a constitutional amendment that would expand Medicaid in August, and Oklahoma passed its expansion initiative in June.

Drugs

As cannabis initiatives swept all five states where they appeared on the ballot, Arizona, New Jersey and Montana legalized marijuana for adult use.

Mississippi approved medical marijuana despite an effort by some state legislators to throw a wrench into things by proposing a much more limited alternative ballot proposal.