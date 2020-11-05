GOP comes up short in effort to oust DCCC head Cheri Bustos

Illinois Rep. Cheri Bustos, the chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee who pitched herself as a Democrat who could win in Republican territory, won a fifth term after after a nail-biting challenge from Republican Esther Joy King.

At one point after 250,000 votes had been counted, roughly 100 votes separated the two candidates. In the end, Bustos received 52 percent of the vote to Republican King's 48 percent. Bustos declared victory early Wednesday morning but The Associated Press called her race at about 10:15 a.m. Eastern on Thursday.

"Together, we have fought to protect and expand access to health care, rebuild our economy, strengthen our infrastructure and make our part of Illinois better for hardworking families," Bustos said in a statement Wednesday. "Thanks to your support, we will continue that fight for our communities, for our state and for our nation."

The tight race was in sharp contrast to 2018, when Bustos won by 24 points — a larger margin than any other Democrat in a district that had backed President Donald Trump in 2016. But her opponent that year raised just $27,000 by mid-October, compared with Bustos’ $3.7 million.

In 2016, Bustos outperformed Hillary Clinton by about 14 points in her district, but also ran against another underfunded Republican who had only raised about $12,000 at the same point in the cycle.