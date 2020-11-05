How Latino voters helped, and hurt, Trump

As voting totals continued to trickle in Wednesday, one result became crystal clear: Latinos are not a single electorate.

The Cuban American voters who helped Donald Trump win Florida have very little in common politically with the Mexican Americans who helped defeat him in Arizona. They also differed from Puerto Ricans in the Sunshine State, who leaned toward Democrat Joe Biden.

The ideological and cultural differences within the Latino community reflect a crucial element that many pollsters underestimated: the influence their roots played in their vote.

“The Latino community is not monolithic, not only within the issue that mattered to them, but also geographically,” said Dorian Caal, director of civic engagement research at the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials. “Latinos in Florida, particularly, are different.”

Many of the state’s older Cuban Americans were among an exodus in the late 1950s fleeing the communist rule of Fidel Castro. Those Cubans “literally just needed to step on American soil to get permanent residency,” said Stephen Nuño-Perez, senior analyst at Latino Decisions, a political research firm.