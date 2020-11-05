Don’t look now: The fight for the Senate continues into 2022

On the Democratic side, potentially vulnerable senators in 2022 include Kelly, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada. Their vulnerability is likely to hinge on whoever occupies the White House.

Ultimately, the Senate battleground — and the entire fight for the Senate — will likely be defined by the actions of the party in power in Washington. Despite the discrepancy in the partisan makeup of the 2022 class, a victory by Joe Biden this year would probably be the best thing that could happen to Senate Republicans.

With the White House, the House and potentially the Senate, Democrats will be pressured to push a liberal legislative agenda by progressives who fell in line behind Biden during the 2020 campaign. Then GOP incumbents could run on an effective check-and-balance message and minimize losses by reminding moderate voters about the ills of Democrats in power. On the other hand, a President Biden and the Democrats could be riding high after overseeing a national economic recovery and a return to normal after the coronavirus.

Midterms tough for president’s party

Historically, Republicans could face a more difficult midterm election if Trump wins reelection, as voters grow tired or skeptical of the president after six years in office. In 2014, Republicans gained nine Senate seats in President Barack Obama’s second midterm. In 2006, Democrats gained six Senate seats in President George W. Bush’s second midterm. And in 1986, Democrats gained eight Senate seats in President Ronald Reagan’s second midterm.

The lone recent departure from that trend was 1998, when there was no net change in the Senate. Republicans today might take comfort in that example because the election was in response to their party’s perceived overreach on impeachment. But Republicans already controlled 55 Senate seats (so there were limited opportunities to grow the majority) and President Bill Clinton’s job approval rating at the time was 66 percent, according to Gallup. That’s 20 points higher than Trump’s current ratings. Under a second Trump term scenario, Senate Republicans can only hope that an effective and widely available vaccine comes quickly enough for a strong economic recovery before the midterms.