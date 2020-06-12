Ethics investigation heats up for Guam Del. San Nicolas

The House Ethics Committee is ramping up its investigation into whether Guam Del. Michael F.Q. San Nicolas had an improper sexual relationship with a staffer in his congressional office and accepted excessive campaign contributions, among other allegations of impropriety.

The ethics panel announced Friday it is opening an investigative subcommittee into the allegations surrounding the first-term Democrat, following a referral by the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE), an independent, nonpartisan investigative entity in the House.

“This is just a part of the process that we are required to go through in order to disprove the allegations made against us,” San Nicolas said in an emailed statement. “We will continue to cooperate and thank the people for their patience and support during this time.”

The number of times the House Ethics Committee establishes an investigative subcommittee following an OCE referral is relatively limited.

In late 2019, the former campaign chairman for San Nicolas, John Paul Manuel, told congressional investigators at OCE — subject to prosecution if he lied — that San Nicolas accepted $10,000 in unreported cash from a local businessman, Andrew Park, during his bid for Congress. Manuel also said San Nicolas engaged in a sexual relationship with a subordinate on his staff, Jennifer Winn, the congressman’s acting chief of staff.