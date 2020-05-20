Ex-aide dishes to investigators about Guam delegate’s alleged affair with staffer

The former campaign chairman for Guam Democratic Del. Michael F.Q. San Nicolas told congressional investigators — subject to prosecution if he lied to them— that the lawmaker accepted $10,000 in unreported cash from a local businessman during his bid for Congress and that he engaged in a sexual relationship with a subordinate on his staff.

John Paul Manuel said his former boss had an affair with Jennifer Winn, the lawmaker’s acting chief of staff, and accepted a donation in excess of federal limits from Andrew Park, a local businessman and president of the Guam Korean Chamber of Commerce.

Manuel divulged this in late 2019 during an interview with the Office of Congressional Ethics, an independent, nonpartisan investigative entity of the House.

“He just operates like he can get away [with it] and so far he has gotten away with it,” Manuel said in an interview with CQ Roll Call of San Nicolas’ alleged relationship with Winn. “They’ve been very good at trying to cover their tracks.”

Manuel’s comments about his interview with OCE are the first public revelation that the office has taken steps to investigate San Nicolas. People have been charged by the Department of Justice for lying to OCE, a charge Manuel would be subject to if anything he told investigators was proved false.