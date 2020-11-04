Mondaire Jones won the race for New York’s 17th District congressional seat Wednesday morning, making him one of the first openly gay, Black men elected to Congress. Ritchie Torres, another gay, Black Democrat, won his election in New York’s 15th congressional district Tuesday night. See the video for a conversation CQ Roll Call had with Jones a few days before his historic win.

