Once counting ends, questions about polling need to be answered

ANALYSIS — Based on everything else that has happened this year, it is fitting that the fights for the White House and Senate continue on past Election Day.

The scenario of extended uncertainty shouldn’t be a surprise, since the media has been talking about the need for patience for months. But walking through the scenario in real time is jarring.

No matter what the either candidate says, the race for the White House is not over, as neither candidate has secured the 270 Electoral College votes necessary to win.

Joe Biden’s shortest path to victory has always been Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, and that path remains intact. That said, winning Arizona and Nebraska’s 2nd District means Biden can win without Pennsylvania with wins in Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin. North Carolina, where President Donald Trump leads and needs to win, is still outstanding as well, as is Georgia.

If all of the legal votes are counted, you might rather be Biden than Trump. But this is obviously a very close race that either of them can win.