Where does America go from here? ‘Too early to call’

There was no Democratic or Republican blowout. There was no final result. On Tuesday night going into Wednesday morning, America was left with a message that was far from clear — “too early to call” or “too close to call,” the cable stations said about tight races in battleground states.

What could be a better description of where we are right now?

President Donald Trump falsely declared victory before all the ballots were counted, and sent all-caps email missives to supporters asking for donations to fight the “chaos” of counting completely legal mail-in ballots: “THE DEMOCRATS WILL TRY TO STEAL THIS ELECTION! … I need YOUR HELP to ensure we have the resources to protect the results. We can’t allow the Left-wing MOB to undermine our Election.”

In the midst of a night of surprises that defied polls and pundits, you could count on Trump to remain infuriatingly true to form, reacting to the incomplete results with a promise to sic his phalanx of lawyers on the courts to challenge everything. While Vice President Mike Pence offered more calming advice to “remain vigilant” as the votes were counted, America’s president, as always, was the voice his stalwart fans chose to hear.

Compare the president’s statement to former Vice President Joe Biden, speaking in Delaware, calm as he said, “We feel good about where we are,” and in reference to the uncalled races, “It ain’t over until every vote is counted, until every ballot is counted.”