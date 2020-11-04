Close presidential election boosts chances for litigated outcome

The way Tuesday’s presidential election unfolded seems to increase the narrow possibility that litigation and courts could play a role in determining the outcome — but definitely not in the way President Donald Trump has suggested.

The situation on Wednesday morning had all the ingredients needed to potentially allow lawyers to push the election from the ballot box to courtrooms. Vote tallies between Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden appeared extremely tight in several key states that are yet undecided and ultimately could determine the winner.

Trump, in a series of tweets Wednesday about the changes favoring Biden due to mail-in ballot counts in key states, questioned the veracity of those numbers. “WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT?” he tweeted, referring to another tweet about vote counts that said it was enough to go to court.

Those states, including Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, processed large numbers of mail-in ballots overnight that could shift the apparent winner as the results are posted. And Trump, in an early morning speech, falsely claimed victory and called the election “a major fraud on our nation.”