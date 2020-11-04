Lawsuits hang over ongoing Pennsylvania vote count

As Pennsylvania continued to count ballots early Wednesday, Republicans in the state have pursued outstanding legal challenges to provisional ballots and the voting process in the key swing state.

Republicans in the Keystone State have criticized Democratic Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar for her handling of widespread mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic. With vote reporting still coming in for one of the last undecided states in the country, the lawsuits could end up tipping the balance in the state.

Just after midnight Wednesday, the state had counted about 20 percent of close to 2.5 million mail-in ballots. State law mandates counties only start counting absentee ballots on Election Day, and a federal lawsuit launched by Kathy Barnette, the Republican challenger to Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean, alleges one suburban Philadelphia county illegally started early.

The plaintiffs argued that one suburban Pennsylvania county violated election law by allowing voters to provisionally vote after their ballots were rejected.

Officials in Montgomery County are “implementing their own arbitrary standards by illegally pre-canvassing mail-in ballots received before November 3rd and, in certain instances, providing the electors submitting such illegally pre-canvassed ballots that are found to be deficient an opportunity to re-vote on or before November 3rd,” the suit said.