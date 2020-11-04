Lawsuit over Pennsylvania vote handling faces skeptical federal judge

A federal judge in Pennsylvania expressed skepticism about a Republican challenge to the handling of mail-in votes Wednesday, as multiple lawsuits hang over ongoing counting efforts in the key swing state.

Kathy Barnette, the Republican challenger to Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean, argued election officials in suburban Montgomery County violated election law by opening some ballots early and letting voters correct any deficiencies.

The Associated Press has called the race in Dean's favor, by some 40,000 votes.

But the suit plays into broader criticisms of the handling of mail-in voting by Democrats in the state, particularly Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar.

The attorney for the plaintiffs, Thomas Breth, argued that state law has no provision to let voters correct deficiencies, such as a missing secrecy sleeve, and have their vote be counted.