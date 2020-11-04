The election that made things worse

ANALYSIS — As I write this, I don’t know who has won the 2020 race for president. But I do know that Tuesday’s election will not solve all the nation’s troubles, no matter the ultimate outcome. In fact, it will make things worse.

The past four years have taken a toll on America.

Norms were violated, institutions undermined. You can’t fix our nation’s problems merely by swearing in a president — even one who has promised to bring people together. You certainly can’t unite the nation by reelecting an incumbent who badly mishandled the coronavirus, spent four years dividing the country and demonstrated that he regards the nation’s political guardrails as a mere annoyance to be ignored.

If Joe Biden wins the presidency, he will be pulled a thousand ways, as some elements of the Democratic Party look for dramatic changes and others argue that the former vice president’s pragmatic appeal is the reason why he won. A Republican Senate, of course, would cripple Biden.

If Trump wins, he will seek to impose his will on other branches of government and institutions. Honorable public servants, well-educated experts and anyone who disagrees with the president will find themselves isolated, bullied and belittled. That is not a recipe for cooperation.