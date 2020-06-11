At the Races: What’s in a slogan?

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call team that will keep you informed about the 2020 election. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

After thousands poured onto the streets of D.C. to protest police brutality and racial injustice, Democrats this week introduced policing legislation to address the national outrage following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Senate Republicans are working on their own proposal, but the House is moving quickly. Democrats are expected to bring their bill to the floor later this month.

Vulnerable House Democrats will be key lawmakers to watch as the proposal moves forward. Of the 30 Democrats in races Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates as competitive, just five are co-sponsoring the Democratic bill, known as the Justice in Policing Act of 2020. They include three black lawmakers, Colin Allred of Texas, Lauren Underwood of Illinois and Lucy McBath of Georgia, whose 17-year-old son was shot and killed by a man who complained about his loud music. Florida’s Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Pennsylvania’s Matt Cartwright have also signed on as co-sponsors.

Republicans meanwhile have tried to tie vulnerable Democrats to the call from activists to “defund the police.” The National Republican Congressional Committee tagged Democrats on social media asking where they stood on the issue, calling it “the new litmus test for the Democrat Party.” Activists say the slogan is a reference to more nuanced demands to shift resources to social programs, housing and education.

The protests and calls for overhauls come as more Americans are acknowledging systemic racism. Monmouth University polling director Patrick Murray tweeted last week that data showed “a cultural sea change on public attitudes about race.” Seventy-six percent of those surveyed in a recent Monmouth poll said racial and ethnic discrimination in the U.S. is a “big problem.” In January 2015, 51 percent said such discrimination was a large problem (that was a few months after the police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri). The live telephone survey was conducted from May 28 to June 1 using a mix of landlines and cell phones, and surveyed 807 adults.