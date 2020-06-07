Protesters flood Capitol Hill and across Washington, lawmakers among them

As Sen. Angus King of Maine joined thousands of protesters against racism and police brutality outside the Dirksen Senate Office Building, he drew connections between the current uprisings and his experience at the 1963 March on Washington.

Thousands gathered on Capitol Hill Saturday to join a protest organized by Freedom Fighters D.C., one of an array of demonstrations across the city that drew some of the largest crowds since protests began last month.

King said the people in the streets, in Washington and across the country, are asking for the same things marchers asked for in 1963. He was a 19-year-old student at Dartmouth College and was on hand for Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech at the march on Aug. 28, 1963.

“Nobody’s asking for anything special. They’re only asking for what America has promised,” the senator said. “Freedom and justice for all, brotherhood from sea to shining sea, our basic creed. That’s all people are asking for.”

A woman colors on an illustration of George Floyd as people gather outside the White House as they protest the death of George Floyd in Washington on Saturday, June 6, 2020. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)

He said he thought it was important to be out in the streets this weekend in support of the protests and called it a “full circle moment” for him dating back almost 60 years.