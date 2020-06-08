Democrats’ policing overhaul targets prosecution standards, data collection, training

House and Senate Democrats on Monday proposed policing legislation that would revamp legal standards for prosecuting misconduct, create a national database of problem officers and improve training and practices to emphasize deescalation over use of force.

The 134-page measure, which Democrats are calling the Justice in Policing Act, is a package of several bills designed to curb police practices of racial profiling and unnecessary use of force that has led to the deaths of black Americans.

For the most part the legislation only directly overhauls federal law enforcement practices. It would encourage states and localities to adopt similar changes through grants and other incentives.