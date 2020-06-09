Senate GOP policing plan may hold some compromises for Democrats

The Kentucky Republican said he’s asked Scott, the only black GOP senator, to lead a working group in crafting a proposal for the conference to consider. Scott offered some initial ideas during Tuesday’s lunch.

“None of us have had the experience of being an African American in this country and dealing with this discrimination,” McConnell said. “The best way for the Senate Republicans to go forward on this is to listen to one of our own. He’s had these experiences; he’s had them since he’s been in the United States Senate,” he said, referring to Scott.

Other Republican senators involved in the working group are Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Sens. John Cornyn of Texas, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, James Lankford of Oklahoma and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia.

Data, body cameras and training

Scott said Republicans are looking for solutions that don’t “create a binary choice between supporting law enforcement and supporting communities of color” and offered reporters a preview of what their proposal will include.

“A part of it has to do with the use of force that leads to death or serious bodily injury, collecting more data,” he said. “Right now, about 40 percent of the police departments are reporting to the DOJ through the FBI. We’d like to see all the agencies report, so we’re going to provide either resources for it or perhaps reduce grants if they don’t.”