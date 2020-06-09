Nancy Mace, the first female graduate of The Citadel military college, won the Republican primary Tuesday to take on vulnerable South Carolina Democratic Rep. Joe Cunningham.

With 25 percent of precincts reporting, Mace, a state representative, was leading a four-person field with 59 percent of the vote when The Associated Press called the race for the coastal 1st District. Financial consultant Kathy Landing was in second with 26 percent and Bikers for Trump founder Chris Cox was in third with 9 percent. Brad Mole rounded out the field with 6 percent.

Mace’s win came after a week of trading jabs with Landing, who questioned her loyalty to President Donald Trump and attacked her as not sufficiently opposed to abortion. Mace advocated exceptions for rape and incest in a 2019 abortion ban, revealing in a state House floor speech that she had been raped at age 16.

Sen. Lindsey Graham also cruised to victory over three Republican primary challengers. In November, he will face Jaime Harrison, the former chairman of the state Democratic Party, who ran unopposed in his primary.

Mace, who lost a primary challenge to Graham in 2014, had the endorsement of the anti-tax Club for Growth, which funneled $745,000 to her race through its independent expenditure arm and bundled contributions, club President David McIntosh told CQ Roll Call.