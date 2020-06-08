Senate race rating in Kansas remains the same, for now

With the passing of last week’s filing deadline, we can finally say it: Mike Pompeo is not running for Senate, and Republicans are in danger of losing a seat in Kansas.

Even though the former congressman and current U.S. secretary of State consistently downplayed the idea publicly, rumors persisted privately for months, fueled in part by some of Pompeo’s movements behind the scenes. A Pompeo bid for the open seat was viewed as a necessity to prevent former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach from winning the GOP Senate nomination and jeopardizing a seat Republicans have held for 100 years.

Without Pompeo, a win for Kobach in a crowded GOP primary is a real possibility. He secured the 2018 gubernatorial nomination with 41 percent of the vote in a field of seven candidates before losing to Democrat Laura Kelly.

This year, he faces 1st District Rep. Roger Marshall, plumbing company owner Bob Hamilton and others in the Aug. 4 primary. State Senate President Susan Wagle, who was always considered a lower-tier candidate, dropped out a few days before the filing deadline. Kobach is viewed as a headache for Republicans because his 43 percent showing against Kelly was the worst by a statewide GOP candidate in at least a decade. For example, Sen. Pat Roberts, who is retiring after this term, got 53 percent in a three-way race in 2014, winning by 10 points.