Two health care political groups are teaming up on a six-figure ad buy urging senators up for reelection to support COVID-19 response legislation the House approved last month, which the Senate has no plans to take up.

Health Care Voter and Be A Hero are rolling out digital ads Thursday in the Senate battleground states of Arizona, Colorado, Maine and North Carolina, urging Republican senators to vote for a nearly $3.5 trillion bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said the chamber will not consider it.

The ads are targeting North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, Arizona Sen. Martha McSally, Maine Sen. Susan Collins and Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner. Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates the North Carolina, Arizona and Maine races as Toss-up and the Colorado race as Tilt Democratic.

In the ads, constituents describe their challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic and urge the lawmakers “to be a hero” by voting for the bill.

“It’s important to continue to push to fight to ensure that folks are able to get the resources that they need in the midst of this pandemic," said Rosemary Enobakhare, the campaign director of Health Care Voter. She added that the groups wants to keep the issue at the front of voters' minds.