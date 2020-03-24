Riggleman bid for second term in Virginia seat gets tougher

The novel coronavirus is posing a new threat to the already endangered Rep. Denver Riggleman, a Republican facing an insurgency within his own party in a Virginia district targeted by Democrats.

With prohibitions on mass gatherings likely to extend into the spring, leaders of the district GOP are considering alternatives to an April 25 convention where the 2020 nominee is supposed to be chosen.

Riggleman and his supporters say the contingency plans could limit voter participation and favor his challenger, former Liberty University Athletics Director Robert Good.

Riggleman is a libertarian-leaning conservative whose laissez faire attitude toward social issues like gay marriage and marijuana legalization are often at odds with the religious fundamentalism popular among some of the district’s Republican leaders, who have made no secret of their support for Good.

Each camp has accused the other of using the virus to hijack the nomination. And some are worried that the melee could result in a failure to name any Republican candidate in 2020.