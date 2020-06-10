Ossoff avoids runoff, will face Perdue in Georgia Senate race

Documentary film producer Jon Ossoff won a crowded Democratic primary Tuesday to challenge GOP Sen. David Perdue, narrowly avoiding a runoff with former Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson after hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots were counted Wednesday.

Ossoff lost a special House election in 2017 that drew national attention, and had put $450,000 of his own money into the campaign just days before Tuesday’s primary. One of seven Democratic candidates in the primary, he had 50.5 percent when The Associated Press called the race with 98 of precincts counted.

Tomlinson ran second with 15.2 percent, followed by Sarah Riggs Amico, the 2018 candidate for lieutenant governor, with 12.6 percent.

Georgia law requires primary candidates to get more than 50 percent of the vote to secure a nomination. Otherwise, the top two vote-getters will face each other in an Aug. 11 runoff.

Perdue, who won his first term with 53 percent of the vote six years ago after a lucrative business career that included specializing in corporate turnarounds, was unopposed in the primary. He came under fire from Democrats for stock trades in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. Trades by the state's other Republican senator, Kelly Loeffler, attracted national attention and investigations from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice.