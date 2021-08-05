At the Races: Racing to recess

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

Senators are stuck in Washington working through a massive bipartisan infrastructure bill, and Democrats are eager to tout the bill and pandemic relief packages back home. The DNC, DSCC and DCCC issued a joint memo Tuesday stating that Democrats plan to “use tactics like press events and press calls, local bookings and placing guest columns from local voices” to highlight their accomplishments, including infrastructure investments and a new child tax credit.

But Republicans believe they have the upper hand in the 2022 elections, and they’re betting voters will reject Democrats’ spending. The Congressional Leadership Fund, a GOP super PAC, kicked off its August messaging this morning, launching digital ads targeting Reps. Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Carolyn Bourdeaux of Georgia and Haley Stevens of Michigan, tying them to issues of inflation, crime and so-called critical race theory.

Republicans also see weaknesses they think they can exploit. Consider the GOP’s response to Sen. Mark Kelly’s first floor speech Wednesday. The Arizona Democrat touted his role in crafting the infrastructure package and pledged “to continue focusing on delivering results.” He also raised concerns about Washington’s failure to address “crisis after crisis at our border.” Republicans seized on that reference and labeled Kelly a hypocrite, pointing out that, after the speech, he voted against an amendment that would have protected former President Donald Trump’s border wall.

Of course, both parties will have to contend with primaries before they face off in November, and a pair of special election primaries in Ohio this week offered clues about intraparty battles to come. In the deep-blue 11th District, the establishment pick prevailed, while Trump’s preferred candidate won the GOP nod in the red 15th District.