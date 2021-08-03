Trump remains the key to 2022

ANALYSIS — Most Democrats were thrilled when Twitter banned Donald Trump and Facebook and Instagram suspended the former president’s accounts for lying about the 2020 election and its aftermath.

Keeping him off those platforms, along with not showing his rallies on cable giants CNN and MSNBC, could silence his lies and undermine his relevance. That could well weaken his clout both in the Republican Party and in the country at large.

Of course, sympathetic cable television channels continue to cover Trump’s rallies and echo his lunacy, and he continues to distribute statements about various controversies.

Trump also continues to receive attention through a long list of “tell-all” books written by reporters who covered him. In other words, he certainly isn’t being ignored.

But the current coverage is far different from his White House days, when he would dominate virtually every news cycle with his assault on the press, his daily attacks on his political opponents and a litany of untruths.