10 things to know about the infrastructure bill

The 2,702-page bipartisan infrastructure plan under debate in the Senate is a monster piece of legislation that takes hours to skim and days to read, but a few takeaways have emerged from the mammoth bill. Among them:

It spends a little on a lot but not a lot on much

A key critique of the bill echoed by conservative and liberal groups alike is that it spreads a ton of money over a vast swath of the federal government, but in doing so doesn't invest meaningfully anywhere.

It includes huge increases in rail, for example, but not enough to install high-speed rail across the country. It increases investment in water, but not enough to fully upgrade all antiquated water systems.

“This is an exercise in checking the boxes for all the different interest groups and trying to make everyone happy,” said David Ditch, a policy analyst for the conservative Heritage Foundation.

But in doing so, he said, “you’re putting a little bit here, and a little bit there and a little bit here ... rather than trying to do a handful of things at a level to have a meaningful impact.”