Shontel Brown, the chair of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party in Ohio, defeated progressive favorite Nina Turner for her party’s nomination Tuesday in the special election for the state’s 11th District.

Brown, who also serves as a Cuyahoga County council member, was leading Turner, a former state senator, 51 percent to 44 percent, when The Associated Press called the race at 10:41 p.m. Eastern time. Some 11 other candidates split the rest of the vote.

Turner conceded the race in a speech to supporters shortly after 10 p.m.

“I have been on a long justice journey through a desert of despair, indifference, inequality and racism,” she said, according to a video clip posted by HuffPost. “Tonight, my friends, we have looked across to the promised land, but for this campaign, on this night, we will not cross the river.”

The win makes Brown the favorite in November for the deep-blue seat that Democrat Marcia L. Fudge vacated in March to become Housing and Urban Development secretary in the Biden administration.