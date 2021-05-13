Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia L. Fudge violated the Hatch Act, which limits the political activities of nearly all federal employees, when she briefed reporters from the White House in March.

The Office of Special Counsel, which enforces the law, said Thursday that it had issued the former Democratic congresswoman a warning for remarks about her party’s chances of winning an open Senate seat in her home state of Ohio next year. Fudge mentioned specific potential candidates by name, including Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, who is now officially running for the Senate seat.

“I think we have a good shot at it,” she said on March 18, referring to the seat being vacated by retiring Republican Rob Portman. “I know people have written off Ohio. I haven’t written off Ohio. I believe we can win the Senate race.”

It’s the kind of response that lawmakers routinely make, but it’s a no-no for executive officials when appearing in their official capacity.

A group called Americans for Public Trust logged a complaint about Fudge’s remarks.