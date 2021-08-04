IRVING, Texas — Texas Rep. Beth Van Duyne had been smiling and shaking hands all morning at a North Texas job fair when a friend approached to tell her he’d found a good “headline.”

Somewhere in the Irving Convention Center was a father, with a young son in tow, who had recently lost his wife and his job — and could state in soundbite-like succinctness why he was grateful for an event that had been advertised alongside smiling pictures of the Republican congresswoman’s face.

Members of Van Duyne’s staff were dispatched. They came back within minutes with the pair, Jacob Cobb and 6-year-old son Jeff. Van Duyne ushered Cobb to the booths of the two employers he said he wanted to meet. She made introductions. Then she brought everyone in for a group picture.

Van Duyne, an Ivy League-educated former marketing, branding and communications professional and former mayor of this Dallas suburb, rode to Congress in 2020 on a wave of media coverage of her earlier attacks on an Islamic tribunal that she warned was a step toward Sharia law in the U.S. and her defense of the arrest of a Muslim teenager whose clock was mistaken for a bomb at school.

In Congress, Van Duyne has voted with a majority of House Republicans almost 98 percent of the time, more than the average GOP member, according to CQ Vote Watch. She has supported President Joe Biden’s position on bills just 19 percent of the time, more than 2 points less than the GOP average.