Challenges confront self-described ‘Conservative Squad’

In December, four female Republican candidates banded together to form the “Conservative Squad” as the antidote to the quartet of progressive women in the House known by a similar moniker. Four months later, one of those candidates failed to make it out of her primary, and the three other women posted modest fundraising numbers. Today, the group’s website isn’t even live anymore.

The Conservative Squad represents a microcosm of the challenges facing Republicans in the House. GOP challengers in top takeover districts are trailing significantly in available campaign funds, the party has to worry about defending some of its own seats, and Republicans are having a tough time boosting their female ranks on Capitol Hill.

Back in October, Republican lawyer and businesswoman Jessica Taylor announced her campaign for Alabama’s 2nd District and mentioned the need for a counter to New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and some of the other liberal newcomers on the Hill. “Conservatives like us need a squad of our own, and I’ll build it,” Taylor said in her initial video.

Two months later, in mid-December, Taylor rolled out the Conservative Squad on Fox News, joined by Nancy Mace (South Carolina’s 1st), Michelle Fischbach (Minnesota’s 7th) and Beth Van Duyne (Texas’ 24th).

“This is about bringing the conservative message to the people of the United States so the people understand we’re looking at do-nothing Democrats,” Fischbach explained. “They are obsessing over impeachment and not really doing anything for the people of the United States anymore.”