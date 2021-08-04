Conservatives take aim at infrastructure bill in Senate

Though up to 17 GOP lawmakers have signaled tentative support for the nearly $1 trillion infrastructure measure being debated in the Senate, conservatives urged on by former President Donald Trump are making it clear that to them, the “bipartisan deal” is no deal at all.

They say they’re concerned that the bill’s budget offsets, known as pay-fors, are shaky at best, its spending will spur inflation and damage the economy, and it is just too full of liberal goodies.

Four — Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., Mike Lee, R-Utah, Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Josh Hawley, R-Mo. — decried the bill in a Wednesday news conference.

“The fact that something is bipartisan doesn’t mean that it makes sense for the American people,” Lee said.

[Let down by infrastructure bill, climate hawks eye reconciliation]