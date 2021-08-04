Let down by infrastructure bill, climate hawks eye reconciliation

With significantly less funding for climate programs than the White House requested in the Senate’s nearly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, climate advocates are pinning their hopes on a budget reconciliation bill likely to pass only if Democrats can hold disparate wings of their party together.

And even as Democrats are struggling to maintain party unity in support of the tandem bills, conservative Republicans are trying to peel away support for the infrastructure bill among GOP moderates, comparing it to progressive Democrats' 2019 Green New Deal, which they derided as a socialist manifesto.

The bipartisan bill would provide $7.5 billion to support the creation of electric-vehicle infrastructure like charging stations and another $7.5 billion for zero- and low-emission school buses and ferries. But President Joe Biden's proposal to Congress called for spending $174 billion to build a domestic electric-vehicle market, including $15 billion for EV infrastructure, $25 billion for zero-emission buses and $20 billion to electrify buses.

The BlueGreen Alliance, which represents environmentalists and labor groups pushing for more infrastructure spending, released a statement Monday highlighting what it said were the bipartisan bill’s shortcomings.

The bill allocates $5 billion for greener school buses, with half of that money going to zero-emission electric buses. But BlueGreen said the $2.5 billion for electric school buses would replace only about 4 percent of the 500,000 largely diesel-powered school buses in service across the country.