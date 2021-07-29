What the loss by Trump’s favorite in an all-GOP Texas runoff means

Just hours after he beat the candidate backed by Donald Trump in a House special election, Texas Republican Jake Ellzey got a congratulatory call — from the former president.

The call Wednesday morning was “extremely cordial,” said Craig Murphy, Ellzey’s consultant, who said he was not at liberty to share details.

“There was just humor and just really good feeling,” Murphy said. “It wasn’t like a pro forma call he just made because he had to. It was a very warm call.”

That call, from a figure known to hold grudges, is a telling indication of how Trump — and therefore how the majority of the Republican establishment — is approaching Ellzey’s win Tuesday over Susan Wright in the all-GOP runoff in Texas’ 6th District. Wright is the widow of Ron Wright, the most recent occupant of the suburban Dallas-Fort Worth seat, who died in February of complications from COVID-19.

Ellzey’s win, by 6 points, was a rare victory for a Republican candidate over a Trump-backed opponent in a race that was expected to hold a clue about how much sway Trump still holds over the GOP electorate. But Republican strategists familiar with the district warned against drawing too many conclusions about the former president’s effect on future contests because of some unique aspects of the race.