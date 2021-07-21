ARLINGTON, Texas — Edie Moore likes former President Donald Trump. She “loves what he did for our country.” And she thinks he is a fighter — a trait she likes in a politician.

But she still won’t vote for Susan Wright, the candidate Trump endorsed in the upcoming special election runoff in her congressional district.

“My opinion, or observation,” Moore said, choosing her words carefully, “is that he is not good at, not necessarily, always good at identifying the people that he would normally endorse.”

Moore made up her mind to support state Rep. Jake Ellzey after seeing him speak Saturday at a Baptist church near a suburban business district here.

She didn’t care that Wright, a longtime GOP activist, has Trump’s support in the July 27 runoff for the 6th District seat in suburban Dallas-Fort Worth. Or that Wright is the widow of the district’s former congressman, Ron Wright, who won reelection last fall and then died from COVID-19 complications in February.