Ellzey defeats Trump-backed Wright in all-GOP Texas runoff

Jake Ellzey, a Navy veteran and Texas state legislator who has stressed his loyalty to Donald Trump, defeated Trump-endorsed candidate Susan Wright in Tuesday’s all-Republican special election runoff for the seat Wright’s husband held before his death from COVID-19 complications.

The race was considered an early test of the power of a Trump endorsement in GOP primaries heading into the 2022 midterms.

Ellzey was leading Wright, a GOP activist and former state legislative aide, 53 percent to 47 percent when The Associated Press called the race to succeed the late Rep. Ron Wright in the 6th District.

Once Ellzey is sworn in, Republicans will hold 212 seats in the House to Democrats’ 220, meaning Speaker Nancy Pelosi can only afford to lose three members on party-line votes and still have a majority. Two vacancies in Ohio won’t be filled until November, while an open seat in Florida won’t be filled until January.

Susan Wright, 58, was considered an early favorite for the suburban Dallas-Fort Worth seat and had the support of dozens of House Republicans, a position that was strengthened after Trump gave her his imprimatur in the days before the May 1 all-party special election.