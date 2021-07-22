Former Rep. Abby Finkenauer launches Senate run

Former Iowa Democratic Rep. Abby Finkenauer launched a Senate campaign Thursday, looking to take on Republican Sen. Charles E. Grassley, who has not yet announced whether he will run for reelection.

Finkenauer’s nearly three-minute launch video highlighted the Jan. 6 mob attack on the Capitol, when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the building.

“It’s politicians like Sen. Grassley and Mitch McConnell who should know better, but are so obsessed with power that they oppose anything that moves us forward. Since the Capitol was attacked, they’ve turned their backs on democracy and on us,” Fineknauer said. “I’m running for the United States Senate because this democracy is ours and truth matters.”

Grassley’s campaign responded by tying Finkenauer to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and saying she lost her seat because she was “too radical for Iowa.”

“Finkenauer wants Washington to control Iowans' lives with more taxes, regulation and big government,” Jennifer Heins, an advisor to Grassley's campaign, said in a statement. “Finkenauer is out of touch and out of office.”