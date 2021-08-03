Trump-backed lobbyist Mike Carey wins primary in Ohio’s 15th District

Mike Carey, a relatively unknown coal lobbyist endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won a crowded Republican primary Tuesday in the special election for Ohio’s 15th District, making him the heavy favorite to succeed former GOP Rep. Steve Stivers in November.

Carey was leading an 11-candidate field with 36 percent of the vote when The Associated Press called the race at 9:05 p.m. Eastern time. State Sen. Bob Peterson, former state Rep. Ron Hood and state Rep. Jeff LaRe trailed him with vote percentages ranging from 12 percent to 14 percent.

Carey’s win came as vindication for Trump after Republican Jake Ellzey defeated the candidate Trump backed in a Texas special election last week, raising questions about the former president’s ability to recognize winning candidates and the power of his endorsement in the 2022 midterms.

In the Democratic primary, state Rep. Allison Russo defeated retired U.S. Army Col. Greg Betts. She had 84 percent of the vote when the AP called the race at 8:47 p.m. Carey will be the heavy favorite against Russo in a district that backed Trump by 14 points and Stivers by 27 points last fall.

Trump reacted to the GOP primary with a news release congratulating Carey on his "Big numbers!" and thanking "Ohio and all of our wonderful American patriots."