After Trump endorsement, candidates’ online donations see mixed results

Former President Donald Trump’s preferred candidates have lagged behind their opponents in overall fundraising, and a new filing from the top Republican donation platform shows his endorsements having mixed results in boosting online donations.

Trump-backed candidates have also seen mixed results at the ballot box lately. In Texas, Susan Wright lost an all-GOP special election runoff last week to replace her late husband in the House, while lobbyist Mike Carey won a special election primary Tuesday for an open House seat in Ohio.

Wright, Carey and Trump’s other preferred candidates generally saw an uptick in the number of online donations after he endorsed them, according to data in a mid-year report the GOP fundraising platform WinRed filed Saturday with the Federal Election Commission. The online boost is a sign of Trump’s enduring appeal to grassroots Republican donors, but it also shows that his endorsement doesn’t guarantee eye-popping hauls.

“The president’s endorsement is a gust of wind into candidates’ sails, but it’s all about making sure that you’re prepared to take advantage of that,” said Eric Wilson, a GOP digital strategist.

Boost for Budd

Along with Wright and Carey, Trump has so far endorsed four other non-incumbents ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Of those candidates, North Carolina Republican Ted Budd saw the most dramatic increase in both the number of donations and the money raised through WinRed after the congressman won the former president’s backing for Senate.