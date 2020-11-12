At the Races: No sleep ’til Georgia

Welcome to At the Races! Each week we’ll bring you news and analysis from the CQ Roll Call campaign team. Know someone who’d like to get this newsletter? They can subscribe here.

This has been a week of soul-searching for Democrats.

While Joe Biden won the presidency, his party is bracing itself for a midterm cycle that will see it defending a depleted House majority and trying to thwart a newly energized GOP. As CQ Roll Call elections analyst Nathan L. Gonzales points out in his column this week, the president’s party has lost House seats in 19 of the last 21 midterm elections, including an average loss of 33 House seats in those 19 cycles.

With 15 House races still to be called as of this afternoon, Republicans have picked up nine seats to Democrats’ three, a gut punch after Democrats’ hubris in October.

And because we’re talking about Democrats, they can’t agree on what went wrong and what comes next. Party leaders defended their election strategy and shot back at critics in their ranks.