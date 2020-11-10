Social media ad ban hampers Georgia Senate runoff efforts

Postelection bans on political advertising on Google and Facebook are unintentionally sapping momentum from campaigns in two Georgia runoffs that could determine the Senate majority, political strategists on both sides of the aisle said Tuesday.

The bans, meant to curb disinformation for an unspecified amount of time after polls closed on Nov. 3, have blocked Georgia candidates and their supporters from a crucial avenue to raise money and energize supporters just as they are attracting national attention and gearing up for a two-month sprint to the Jan. 5 election.

“With a critical election in less than two months and absentee ballots going out in weeks, this ban cannot stand,” said Terrence Clark, a spokesman for Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock who faces Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler in a special election runoff. “Facebook and Google must address the organic disinformation on their platforms and allow campaigns to fight voter suppression by informing voters how to register to vote, cast their ballots and ensure their votes are counted.”

The bans were announced in the final weeks of general election campaigns that were winding down and preparing for a tense and potentially disruptive wait for results as election officials counted an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots.

‘Thumbs on scale of democracy’

At the time, the possibility that both Georgia Senate races — a regularly scheduled contest and a special election — would head to runoffs with the chamber’s balance of power at stake seemed like the stuff of coronavirus-induced fever dreams. But as reality set in the week after the election, neither Big Tech company has released updates to their policies, even as strategists and advertising experts from both sides of the aisle have begun sounding alarms.