Former Vice President Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States, and there is a path to the narrowest of Senate majorities for Democrats with his victory.

As of Saturday, the former vice president has accumulated more than the necessary 270 electoral votes to defeat President Donald Trump, according to The Associated Press, which called the race moments after CNN and NBC News.

The calls came once it was clear that Biden was ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania, where mail-in ballots were being tabulated late in the process. Biden was also shown narrowly ahead in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada at the time the outlets called the election.

The Associated Press called Pennsylvania for Biden shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Trump campaign released a statement attributed to the president disputing the result.